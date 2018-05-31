TWO worlds collide when Committed to the Blues Brothers explodes on to the stage in Clacton on Saturday night.

Musical film comedies The Blues Brothers and The Commitments quickly achieved cult status among movie-goers, largely thanks to their incredible soundtracks.

In 1980 Jake and Elwood Blues - played by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd - donned trademark pork pie hats and dark glasses as they got on the wrong side of the law in Chicago while embarking on a rollercoaster ride trying to save an orphanage.

Just over a decade later Roddy Doyle The Commitments saw Jimmy Rabbitte putting together a group of working-class youths to form a soul band in Dublin.

Both films showcased some of R&B, soul and blues' greatest classics such as Everybody Needs Somebody To Love, Gimme Some Lovin', Think, Minnie The Moocher, Peter Gunn, Mustang Sally, In The Midnight Hour, Try A Little Tenderness, I Can't Stand The Rain and Take Me To The River.

Committed to the Blues Brothers takes the greatest songs from both films to create a stunning tribute show.

The band is fronted by Richard Alcock and Ritchie Hicks who have been performing their tribute to the Blues Brothers since 2003.

They are backed by the 12-piece Big Soul Band, which includes musicians who have played with famous artists including UB40's Ali Campbell, Brian Williamson Big Band, Simply Red's Mick Hucknall and the Supremes.

Committed to the Blues Brothers is at the West Cliff Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22.50 (£21.50 over-60s) from the box office on 01255 433344.