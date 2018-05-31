A PHOTOGRAPHER has stepped out from behind the camera and shaved off her hair to raise awareness of men's mental health issues.

Shenna Heard from Harwich filmed a video blog on her reasons behind the head shave which included footage of the cut itself at a motorbike show on Saturday.

The 22-year-old surf and music photographer said: "We need to remove the stigma that still surrounds mental health.

"I've known my hair to be what makes me confident, attractive and feminine.

"In the act of removing my hair I'm signifying the removal of my pride."

Raising Awareness for Men's Mental Health | Shenna Heard shaving hair off at Bike Shed London 2018 from Shenna Heard on Vimeo.

Shenna hopes in shaving her hair it will encourage others to let go of their pride and speak out about their mental health issues.

She added: "As someone who suffered from mental health issues I think the biggest thing for me that helped me get through it was speaking about it.

"Most people know me from my smiley face, I'm pretty much always laughing and dancing and making other people laugh.

"All of this for a long time was a front to make people thing that I was fine when really I wasn't."

Shenna suffered from anxiety when she was at college and again recently, which prompted her to speak out.

After returning to Harwich from working in Cornwall and Australia, she said she found out the statistics that 84 men take their own lives in the UK every week.

Shenna said: "It totally blew me away.

"Going through something myself I felt I could understand a bit more.

"I've got guy friends and they could talk to me because they knew I had gone through it.

"That's not very often you get to talk to men about it - they hide away."

The barber who cut Shenna's hair at the Bike Shed event in London shared her video on Instagram - it has already had 55,000 views.

She added: "I feel great, more myself and more feminine than I've ever felt before, which is really odd considering I have no hair, and you'd think that that's what a woman needed most to feel that."

For more information on male suicide and getting help with mental health visit male suicide prevention charity CALM at thecalmzone.net