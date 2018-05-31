A MOTHER who says she is an 'earth angel' and has been put on the earth to spread joy and happiness has earned herself a space on the famous This Morning sofa.

Sarah Vine defines herself as an inspirational empowerment coach, spiritual teacher, mentor and theta energy healer - she believes her role on earth is to raise the good vibes on the planet as an earth angel.

Earth angels in their past lives were figures such as fairy's, angles, mermaids - sometimes from a different planet or dimension.

The 40-year-old appeared on the This Morning Sofa last Wednesday alongside Philip and Holly where they described their role of an earth angel and how they are angels in human form.

Speaking to the Gazette the mother of two from St Osyth said: "My role as an earth angel is to help others recognise this aspect in themselves," she said.

"I first found out I was an ‘earth angel’ many years ago, although at the time dismissed it as I resonated with all the realms, instead of just one or two.

"Earth angels have chosen to be in a human body as they have a special and much needed role.

"That is to help raise the vibration of the planet.

"There is way too much fear, control, hate and anger as we all know.

"Earth angels have been arriving on the planet for years and there are so many different types."

Sarah launched her own Earth Angel Sanctuary in 2014 in a bid to empower, heal and teach other earth angels.

Some of her clients claim due to her healing powers they have reduced the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and can help clear 'energetic blocks.'

"When I started having clients, I realised they were earth angels by what they said and didn’t know that about themselves," Sarah added.

"I created a free report based on what I knew then, and set up a Facebook group called Earth Angels in 2008 to help connect and let people know they were not alone."

Sarah now offers one-to-one sessions with her clients over Skype, social media, phone or in person so Sarah can clear conscious and unconscious beliefs, past life and inherited fears.

"I know my purpose is to stand up for what I believe in and put this information out there," she added.

"It will inspire many others and help the right people resonate with what I say.

"This has always been why I do what I do.

"I am not trying to convince anyone of anything, I always say to just take what resonates and leave the rest."