POLICE are trying to trace the owners of stolen jewellery.

Two watches, a video camera and jewellery were seized after Barry Smith, 38, of Langham Drive, Clacton, was arrested on April 30.

Smith has admitted burglary and is due to be sentenced on June 20.

Officers are now trying reunite the items with their owners.

Anyone with information can call Det Con Hollie Hughes at Clacton CID on 101.