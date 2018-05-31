MOTORISTS were caught in delays due to a broken down vehicle blocking one lane of the A120.

The vehicle was left blocking one lane of the westbound A120 between Elmstead Market and Ardleigh Crown Interchange shortly before 8am.

Essex County Council's Traffic Control Centre said it caused congestion as far back as the A133 at Frating Green.

Update, 8.30am: The vehicle has been recovered and delays are easing.