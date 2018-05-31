A SUSPECTED drug dealer from London has been arrested in Clacton after being found with Class A drugs.

The man was stopped by Essex Police's Operation Raptor North team on Wednesday night.

Class A drugs, a mobile telephone and cash were seized.

A spokesman said the man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police said he was also found to have four outstanding warrants and was missing from London.

Proactive patrolling in #Clacton led to the arrest of a male from #London for possession with intent to supply Class A. Further enquiries found that the male had 4 outstanding warrants & was a missing person from #London. #OpRaptor pic.twitter.com/Bm6ChdGu6Q — Op Raptor North (@OpRaptorNorth) May 30, 2018

Det Con Insp Paul Wells, Tendring district commander, said the arrest was a "great result" and that pro-active patrols by the team are having a "positive impact".

Boom. Great result team. This work is having a positive impact on the small and the bigger picture. Thank you 😊 https://t.co/c0yQOcYOpj — Paul Wells (@DCIPaulWells) May 30, 2018



Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams to target those involved in drug and gang-related crime across the county.