MEMBERS of a church are celebrating after receiving a significant cash boost which will will fund vital repair work.

The 500-year-old St Michael’s Church, in Kirby-le-Soken, is in desperate need of restoration.

Walls are crumbling, large cracks have appeared and some of the stonework is falling apart.

If the work cannot be completed the church risks becoming too dangerous to use.

The whole revamp will cost about £144,000, including VAT, and will include repairs to walls and the roof, an archaeological investigation,

piling and underpinning, and project management fees.

The church has already been given £28,000 from a Chancel Fund and the Friends of St Michael’s.

Now, members of the church are attempting to raise the £116,000 shortfall to carry out the repairs.

However, members of the community have been digging deep and raised £3,000 in a bid to save it. Now work on the village landmark is expected to start in a few months’ time.

Church warden Myra Dansie said: “It’s been very good. I can’t tell you an exact figure but it’s about £3,000. One person from Frinton even sent us a cheque for £500 out of the blue.

“We’ve had many donations from £10 to £20 and it all helps.

“We have been in touch with the contractors and we are hoping the work can start in September.

“One lady said her daughter got married there so a lot of people have an affinity with the church.

“People would be very sad to see it go – even those who don’t go to church anymore.

“It’s a focal point in the village and it’s a beautiful place when the bells ring – it’s just always been there.

“If we can’t do all the work I don’t know what will happen to it but everyone is really behind the work.

“On behalf of everyone at the church I’d just like to say thank you very much for everyone’s generosity.”