VOLUNTEERS are needed to help out at the Essex Children & Young People’s Service.

It provides personalised care and support to children, young people and their families countywide to lead safer, happier and healthier lives.

Volunteers who are available for two hours a week are needed to mentor and offer informal one-to-one support.

They will be working with children between eight and 19 years old.

Training is offered along with ongoing support and will involve completion of the Level 1 Elearning Safeguarding children course.

Becoming a volunteer mentor is very rewarding.

The service is based in south Essex but volunteers are needed from the north.

For information call 01268 638416, email cavsessexcyp@castlepointavs.org.uk or visit www.castlepointavs.org.uk.