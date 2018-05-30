A GROUP of pals who organised a football match in honour of their mate have raised hundreds for a drug rehabilitation charity which offered him support.

John Richards, 39, died last year just a week before his 40th birthday.

He had suffered a lifetime of addiction and mental health issues but he ultimately died from bronchial pneumonia.

John and his pals used to have a kickabout on the Vista Road recreational grounds each week so his mates held a charity match in his memory.

On the bank-holiday Monday more than 150 people descended on Clacton FC in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the rehabilitation charity Open Road.

Close pal Darren Lever, of Plough Corner, Clacton said that everyone got stuck in and there was a 'great' atmosphere at the ground.

In total the group raised about £560 from donations and raffle tickets which will go straight to the Open Road charity based on Wellesley Road.

"I was playing football all day and we were all just having a beer and a kickabout surrounded by our mates," Darren said.

"It's exactly what John would have wanted.

"It was important for us that this money went to Open Road because John spent a lot of time there - he would be in an out of rehab."

John's brother, Chris Richards, 45, added: "Thank you to everyone who came along to our event it was a fantastic success.

"Everyone involved was so generous in giving up their time for the day, I certainly couldn’t of done it without that help.

"Open Road is a charity very close to my heart, they supported my brother before he passed away last year and I think an organisation such as there’s is vital to help young people with addiction problems to get there lives back on track - everyone deserves a second chance.

"We ended up raising over £500 which is fantastic and we have already got plans in place to make next years event bigger and better."