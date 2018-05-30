A FORMER upholsterer who raised thousands for charity has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Wagstaff was born on May 28, 1918 in Great Bentley where he lived with his four land army sisters.

In 1939 Harold joined the army until the war finished six later.

"I had a great time in the army meeting all new different people," he said.

"We did have fun."

After leaving the army he became a upholsterer in Frinton and used to travel to work each day on his bike from Great Bentley.

He retired at the age of 65 and during his time he has raised more than £35,000 for the Little Haven children's hospice and the Essex Wildlife Trust Tendring Group.

Harold said the secret to his longevity is down to luck but he celebrated his big day surrounded by his friends and family on Tuesday at the Glen Gariff care home in Clacton.

"It's been a brilliant day they've done everything for me - they had the Scottish pipe band that was a big surprise," he said.

"The ladies here did a lovely job and I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Jane Lobb, one of the activities manager at the home said about 60 people had joined Harold to celebrate his centurion.

"It was absolutely wonderful.

"We got the band to play when he walked down the stairs - it was a complete surprise.

"We brought him outside where we had all of the gazebo set out - he absolutely loved the pipe band.

"We all got emotional - I was crying, everyone was crying.

"We got all the residents down and involved - a lot of them were in tears too.

"We had a break in the afternoon and we served cream teas - it's all been worth it."