A RUNNER has tackled her first 10km race to raise cash for a youngster who was born with a rare genetic condition.

Karen Hudson completed the run for Alfie Cannon.

The four-year-old suffers from leukodystrophy – a rare genetic disorder that affects the central nervous system.

Karen has known Alfie since he was born and worked with his grandmother Jackie in banks in Colchester and Clacton.

Karen, 45, is helping an appeal to fund life-changing equipment to help Alfie walk and talk.

She said: “I raised £660 and I was so shocked because I put together a Just Giving page with an original goal of just £200.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do and everyone has been very generous.

“It’s my time to do something for Alfie.

“He’s got an infectious little smile and he’s always got that twinkle in his eye.

“I just wanted to give back to Alfie because it’s so sad what he and his family have gone through.

“He struggled but Alfie always takes life with a smile.

“He’s a lovely little boy."