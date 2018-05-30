PLANS for three new homes at the site of a former register office in Clacton have been given the go-ahead.

SB Developments has been given permission to build the two-bedroom homes on a triangular plot in Skelmersdale Road, opposite Clacton railway station.

The site is currently occupied by a small property which housed Essex County Council’s birth, marriage and death register office.

The site was later used as a solicitor’s office and is currently a residential property.

The plans were approved by Tendring Council.