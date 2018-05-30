A SEX shop in Clacton has applied to renew its licence.
There have been no objections from residents, police or local councillors after the Adult Centre, in Orwell Road, put in the application.
Tendring Council will make a decision this week.
A SEX shop in Clacton has applied to renew its licence.
There have been no objections from residents, police or local councillors after the Adult Centre, in Orwell Road, put in the application.
Tendring Council will make a decision this week.
Your ad blocker is interfering with the operation of this site. Please disable it or whitelist this site. Thank you.
Comments