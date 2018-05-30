ORGANISERS are calling for people to nominate amazing youngsters for a Tendring Youth Award.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for health and education, is calling on residents, volunteers and businesses to put forward any young person who they think is doing great work.

In their third year the Tendring Youth Awards, run by Essex County Council, Tendring Council, TLG and the Clacton, Frinton and Walton Gazette and Harwich and Manningtree Standard, aim to celebrate the achievements of young people in the district.

Mrs McWilliams said there had already been some inspirational entries submitted, but the panel is looking out for as many great young people as possible.

“Although there are winners on the night, just nominating someone and recognising what a contribution they make to the community can be a fantastic boost for them,” she said.

“That is why I strongly encourage you to nominate any young person – or an unsung hero who supports Tendring youth – to celebrate their work.”

Nominations are open until June 8 for young people aged between 11 and 21 who are living, working or studying in the Tendring district, with the exception of the young carer award which celebrates commitments of young people supporting others aged eight to 18.

There are eight awards for young people who have demonstrated characteristics such as courage, determination, kindness or dedication.

There is also a special award for an unsung hero, an adult who was supported young people to achieve their full potential through volunteering, mentoring, coaching or work.

A panel of judges will assess the nominations and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at the Princes Theatre on July 5.

If you have a young person you would like to nominate for one of the awards, simply complete a form and return it to Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE or email it to tendringyouthawards@gmail.com

You can also download a form at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/community/young-people/tendring-youth-awards or pick up one at the Gazette’s office at 28 Jackson Road, Clacton, CO15 1QL, or at Clacton Town Hall at the address above.

The closing date for entries is June 8.

***THE AWARDS***

Volunteer (Young Person aged 11-21): This award recognises the volunteering efforts of young people as an individual or as part of a group.

Arts (Young Person aged 11-21): This award showcases the creative potential of a young person in any respect of the arts, including Creative (i.e. drawing or writing), Expressive (i.e. dancing or theatre) or Applied (i.e. product design or textiles).

Community Improvement (Young Person aged 11-21): This award celebrates an individual or group who has significantly contributed to their community.

Young Carer (Young Person aged 8-18): This award recognises a young person who helps look after a relative or friend who has a condition, such as a disability, illness, mental health condition, or a drug or alcohol problem.

Learning Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21): This award rewards the hard work and perseverance of a young person who has succeeded in their chosen subject or subjects, showing their determination to achieve their learning goals.

Outstanding Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21): The Outstanding Achievement category is all about celebrating an individual or group of young people achieving in any discipline or field. Achievements must be significant and exceed the norm.

Personal Journey (Young Person aged 11-21): This award is given in recognition that some young people overcome huge difficulties to achieve success. Obstacles might include problems in their family, social, educational, health or work lives.

Unsung Hero (Adult): This award is given in recognition the efforts of an individual (adult) to support young people to achieve their full potential, through volunteering, mentoring, coaching or work.