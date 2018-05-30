A POPULAR e-safety event for parents is returning to Clacton’s Princes Theatre this summer.

The event, organised by the Tendring Community Safety Partnership, will help parents guardians and carers to get up to date with the so-called ‘dark web’ and internet safety.

It includes facts, figures and information on popular apps and how to make sure children use them safely.

The event, which takes place on July 24 from 7pm to 9.15pm, is aimed at parents with children in school years one to nine.

A session was originally due to take place in March but was cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

The event is free, but tickets should be booked online at princestheatre.ticketsolve.com.