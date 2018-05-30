A NEW Neighbourhood Watch group has been set up in town centre road that has suffered from antisocial behaviour and crime.

Clacton resident Ken Marriott started the Beach Road Neighbourhood Watch in a bid to create “a sense of community”.

The road has suffered from a number of incidents in recent years, including one in which a man was allegedly shot at in November last year.

Samantha Wootton, from Community Voluntary Services Tendring, said local residents have got together to make their road safer.

She added: “Ken had been aware of the need for a community-based group in the road as his neighbours were feeling anxious about the anti-social behaviour and crime in the area.”

“With help from Community Voluntary Services Tendring and the Big Lottery-funded Healthy Independent Longer Lives project, Ken has learnt computer skills and engaged his neighbours in the fight against crime.”

New Neighbourhood Watch signs have now been installed on lampposts in the road thanks to help from watch co-ordinator John Wright.

“It helps make people feel safer,” said Mr Marriott.

Beach Road has suffered from a number of incidents of antisocial behaviour and residents also complained about drug users and dealers using neighbouring Rosemary Crescent to carry out deals.

Residents reported the problem has now disappeared following a police operation clamping down on a drugs gang.

Enforcement action also had to be taken to board up the former Spice Village restaurant, which backs on to Rosemary Crescent, after it was broken into by squatters and became a dumping ground for fly-tippers.

Disgusted residents appealed through the Gazette for action to be taken to clear up the waste, including human faeces, from behind the building.

Anyone interested in joining a Neighbourhood Watch scheme in Tendring or starting one in your area should contact Terry Fowles, the Essex watch liaison officer, at terry.fowles@essex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.