CLACTON’S lifeboat crew is celebrating 140 years of saving live at sea.

The anniversary of Clacton RNLI’s first launch was marked by crewmen on Wednesday.

The town’s first lifeboat – the Albert Edward, named after the future king of England – was launched for the first time at 10am on May 23, 1878.

The boat was donated by the Freemasons of England and was transported free of charge by the Great Eastern Railway to Weeley – then the nearest station to Clacton – and was then taken by horse and cart to the new boathouse at Anglefield.

Crew spokesman Richard Wigley said Clacton has been the longest continually operational station on the Essex coastline.

He said: “One hundred and forty years ago, 11 men from the fledgling seaside resort launched their new lifeboat the Albert Edward from the beach, having transported it there from the newly constructed boathouse with the aid of borrowed horses from the local fire station.

“There was a raging storm, with a strong south south westerly wind blowing, into which the lifeboat was launched.

“These men knew that their were lives at stake as they had seen the distress signals coming from a vessel on the Gunfleet Sands.

“They battled on for three hours with oars and sail against the elements to reach the stricken vessel, which was discovered to be the brig Garland, with nine men aboard, bound for London with 500 tonnes of coal.

“The lifeboat returned to Clacton at 5pm, with the nine crew members of the Garland, some seven hours after setting out.

“In contrast, today’s crew with the twin-engine Atlantic 85 lifeboat can reach this spot in a little over six minutes.”

Mr Wigley said that over the next 140 years the crews of the lifeboat station have been on more than 2,800 call outs, resulting in many “heroic” rescues – and saving more than 1,180 lives.

Crew members have also been presented with more than 20 silver and bronze medals for bravery.

Mr Wigley said: “The most prolific period was from 1914 to 1918, when four silver and one bronze medal were awarded.

“The flip side to this is there have also been four families who have mourned the loss of a loved one while on service.”

There have been eight offshore and 11 inshore lifeboats stationed at Clacton over the years – the current boats being the Atlantic 85 David Porter MPS and the D Class Damarkand IV.

Mr Wigley said: “Safety and speed are where the greatest strides have been made over the last 140 years.

“If a crew member of today was seen in all their personal protective equipment by one of those 11 men from the first service in 1878, they may well be mistaken for an alien.

“One thing they would recognise, is the dedication and willingness of the volunteer crew to head out in atrocious conditions, to save lives at sea.”

Mr Wigley also thanked all the fundraisers who have kept Clacton RNLI going over the years.

He said: “What we do would not have been possible without the often overlooked men and women that have dedicated their time fundraising in all weathers, allowing the lifeboats to be able to go to sea.

“Just as importantly, the local community has taken the lifeboat to heart and made it their own, providing overwhelming support that continues to this day.”