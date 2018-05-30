A MOTHER who believes she is an “earth angel” put on the earth to spread joy and happiness earned herself a space on TV’s famous This Morning sofa with presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Sarah Vine is an empowerment coach, spiritual teacher, mentor and theta energy healer.

She believes her role on earth is to “raise good vibes” on the planet as an earth angel.

Earth angels claim they were figures such as fairies, angels, mermaids in their past lives – sometimes from a different planet or dimension.

Sarah, 40, appeared on the This Morning sofa wearing giant angel wings with two other self-proclaimed earth angels alongside an astonished Phillip and Holly.

They described their role of an earth angel and said they are angels in human form.

Speaking to the Gazette, the St Osyth mother of two said: “My role as an earth angel is to help others recognise this aspect in themselves.

“I first found out I was an ‘earth angel’ many years ago, although at the time dismissed it as I resonated with all the realms, instead of just one or two.

“Earth angels have chosen to be in a human body as they have a special and much-needed role.

“That is to help raise the vibration of the planet.

“There is way too much fear, control, hate and anger, as we all know.

“Earth angels have been arriving on the planet for years and there are so many different types.”

Sarah launched her own Earth Angel Sanctuary website in 2014 to empower, heal and teach other earth angels.

Clients claim she has reduced the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and can help clear “energetic blocks”.

Sarah says she can clear conscious and unconscious beliefs, past life and inherited fears.

She added: “I know my purpose is to stand up for what I believe in and put this information out there

“It will inspire many others and help the right people resonate with what I say.

“This has always been why I do what I do. I am not trying to convince anyone of anything.

“I always say to just take what resonates and leave the rest.”