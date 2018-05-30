ROOFERS and landscapers helped to raise more than £12,000 for a children’s hospice by hosting a charity golf day in Clacton.

PMC Landscapes and Brown Roofing Contractors held the event at Clacton Golf Club in aid of Rayleigh-based Little Havens Hospice.

The event was supported by Only Fools and Horses star Paul Barber, who lives in Holland-on-Sea, and former England cricketer Graham Gooch.

Tina Cox, who helped to organise the event, said: “The golf day was rounded off with an evening of live entertainment, an auction and raffle.

“With the help of a couple of celebrities the grand total raised was just over £12,000.

“Little Havens must raise over £46,000 each week to be there for everyone who need them, helping control pain and medication, offering short breaks and caring for children at the end of their lives.

“Little Havens can only exist because of the kindness of its supporters. Donations help a child living with a serious illness be as pain-free and comfortable as possible.”