TRAVELLERS have pitched up on a layby between Holland-on-Sea and Kirby Cross.

Two vans set up camp on the B1032 Clacton Road and have been on the county council-owned land since Saturday.

A county council spokesman said the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit had started the legal process to evict the travellers through the court, but it could take seven working days.

Holland Haven councillor Joy Broderick said travellers often pitch up in the area.

“This time of year travellers look for somewhere to spend their summer,” she said,

“We’re one of the popular spots that travellers pick because of our new beaches.

“We don’t always have trouble when travellers pitch up – sometimes we do and sometimes we don’t. But some people seem to think they have a right to pitch up in our towns and villages without any permission or repercussions.

“Travellers can’t stay long because of the traveller unit at Essex County Council – they have to get on the move straight away.”