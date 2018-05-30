A BIG-HEARTED 12-year-old has donated 12 inches of her hair to a good cause.

Chloe Watson, from Holland-on-Sea, had her hair cut at Oxygen hair salon in Clacton High Street, Clacton, on Saturday in aid of the Little Princesses Trust

The charity provides free wigs made of real hair to children and young adults who have lost their own locks due to cancer.

Mum Lizy said: “Chloe has been growing her hair for six years.

“After seeing how many people are affected by cancer she wanted to do something to help.

“She has also raised an additional £150 to go towards a second wig.”