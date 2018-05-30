A FOOTBALL-MAD fundraiser from Clacton has set himself the ultimate charity challenge for a footie fan – visiting all 92 league clubs in 12 days.

Author Chris Cowlin, who runs Apex Publishing in Great Clacton, will drive to each ground before running around the stadium.

He will clock up more than 3,000 car miles and run about 57 miles, all in aid of the Willow charity.

Chris said: “I am so excited by this challenge. It is something different and it’s all over the country.

“I have heard and read that many fans have done the 92 grounds, but no-one has ever done this challenge before, running around all of the grounds.

“I hope many people in the UK come and join in, wear their club colours and run around their club’s stadium with me – it will be very nice to meet other fans.

“I set my target at £1,500 for my chosen charity, Willow, and have been overwhelmed by the generosity from everyone and I’m already at £3,000 before the challenge.

“I am extremely grateful to the businesses who agreed to be main sponsors and to the local gym, Anytime Fitness, who have allowed me to train using their facilities.

“I cannot wait to visit the 92 grounds and be greeted by members of staff at each stadium.”

“I love helping people and raising money for charity, particularly Willow, who provide such great and memorable days for seriously ill young adults.”

Spurs fanatic Chris has raised more than £40,000 for various charities over the past ten years.

The Willow charity, which provides special days out for seriously ill young adults, was founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson in memory of daughter Anna, who died after losing her battle with cancer.

Mr Wilson said: “What an enormous challenge Chris is taking on for Willow.

“Chris can rest assured he’s making a positive difference to the lives of seriously ill young adults at a time when they need it most.”

“Well done and thank you to Chris for his continued support of Willow.”

Chris’ latest challenge starts at Wembley Stadium on June 4 and ends at Colchester United FC on June 15.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/92stadiums12days.