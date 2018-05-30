POLICE have closed an investigation following an alleged online dispute about a school.

Parents of children at the Colne Community School and College in Brightlingsea had supposedly been making allegations about staff online.

Essex Police confirmed they have been called about the incident, but the case is now closed.

A spokesman said: "We were contacted on Friday, January 26 and recorded an allegation of malicious communications in relation to messages posted on Facebook, which have not been provided to police.

"An officer was allocated to investigate and the case has since been closed.

"If the reporting party wants to get back in touch we invite them to make contact with the investigating officer."

A few months after the post was made, the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust, made up of the Colne School and Philip Morant School in Colchester, went under investigation.

High profile leaders Nardeep Sharma and Catherine Hutley were both suspended, although the reasons why have not been revealed.

Mr Sharma is the chief executive officer of the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust, which runs Philip Morant School in Colchester and the Colne School.

Ms Hutley is the principal of Philip Morant School and College and the executive head of the Colne School and College.

We contacted the Trust for an update on the investigation, but as the schools are on Half Term no-one was able to respond.