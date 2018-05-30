MORE than a hundred snooker fans turned out in force for a bank holiday extravaganza with Ronnie O’Sullivan in Clacton.

The five-time world champion was at the state-of-the-art Pot Black Club, in Pier Avenue, on Saturday, to put on a special exhibition.

The Rocket was joined by John Virgo, who was master of ceremonies for the night and also demonstrated his famous trick shots.

Club owner Aidan Owens said: “Ronnie is just the greatest player there is.

“Everything he does is so down to earth and he was great with the crowds.

“He signed autographs and posed for photos with everyone who wanted one.

“Ronnie usually only plays eight frames, but he stayed to play ten and even brought his son along with him.

“It’s the second time we’ve had him in Clacton and it was a really good night.

“You never usually get to see such a great player up close and personal like that, but people could get close to the table to watch him play.”

Mr Owens has known Ronnie since the pair competed at Snooker’s junior levels and has played him in the past.

Lucky customers took part in a raffle to win a chance to play Ronnie on Saturday.

The club, above the Magic City arcade, has been fully refurbished since opening in 2016.

Mr Owens has also installed a 120-inch screen for the football World Cup.