RESIDENTS fear controversial plans for a music and alcohol licence at a new football clubhouse could turn the facility into a “nightclub”.

More than 120 residents objected to Holland FC’s application for a licence for its new clubhouse, in Dulwich Road.

Club chairman Mark Sorrell originally applied for the new purpose-built clubhouse to be open until 1.30am, but reduced the hours after speaking to residents.

The proposed licence, which went before Tendring Council’s licensing committee last Thursday, would allow alcohol to be sold until11pm from Sunday to Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

St Paul’s ward councillor Sue Honeywood spoke out against the proposal at the “heated” meeting.

She said: “This venue is not located in Clacton town centre where you would expect to see busy nightlife every day of the week. It is a football club with a clubhouse located in a quiet area.

“When it ends there is noise and disruption of revellers leaving, slamming car doors and shouting their goodbyes.”

She claimed the application would turn the clubhouse into a nightclub.

Resident David Rose, of Melrose Gardens, added: “I support the football club and what they do with young players.

“But I cannot support this due to the location being in the middle of residential area.

“I appreciate that the hours were changed, but I don’t believe it takes into account the stress and upset caused to local residents.”

David Davies, speaking on behalf of the club, said the updated application is now supported by Holland Residents’ Association and county councillor Colin Sargeant.

“The club has existed in some shape or form for approximately 30 years without any complaints,” he said,

“There have been efforts to minimise noise to residents including increasing car parking reducing the number of cars parked on the road, causing a nuisance.”

“The main object is to provide facilities for the playing of football. The main object is not to supply alcohol.”

“The ancillary will be used to supply alcohol so it can subsidise the facilities.”

Committee chairman Mark Cossens deferred the decision, stating that the panel needed more time to “quietly reflect” on the debate.