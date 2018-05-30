CLACTON welcomed one of its busiest Mays on record as crowds flocked to the resort for the bank holiday.

The sizzling weather saw daytrippers and residents head to the coast for the second bank holiday of the month.

But Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said visitors were being careful what they spent as the huge crowds did not translate into record takings at the tills.

He said plenty of people took a walk on the pier to see the progress on the new £4million development, which will be completed in July.

Mr Ball added: “The footfall has been great on both bank holidays – probably the most we have seen for May – but people are being cautious,” he said.

“I can understand that in the current climate, and while the sun brings them out in great numbers that doesn’t always equate to them digging deep into their pockets.

“Also most people don’t get paid until the end of the month.

“However, we are not complaining and we ticked over nicely and it was great exposure for the pier. Hopefully they will come back again when they have more to spend.”

The weekend got off to a slow start with the rain on Saturday but the sun broke through and it was wall to wall sunshine for the rest of the three days

There was free entertainment for children visiting Clacton Pier, live music and a fireworks extravaganza on Sunday evening.

“It was good to see Clacton buzzing after the disappointment of the news about Marks and Spencer due to pull out of the town next year,” added Mr Ball.

“We needed the great weather to put smiles back on faces.”