BURGLARS damaged a patio door during an attempted raid on a home in Clacton.

Crooks targeted the property in Cavendish Drive at about 1.15pm on Friday, May 25.

It is not thought that they gained entry to the property.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information after suspects damaged a back door during an attempted burglary .

"We received a call after suspects gained access to a garden and damaged a patio door.

"No entry was gained."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Jo Mangham at Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/72486/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.