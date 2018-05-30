A 50-YEAR-OLD man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Clacton.

The vehicle failed to stop following the collision, which happened in Uplands Drive at about 10.10pm on Monday.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his leg and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information after a man was left with serious injuries by a vehicle that failed to stop in Clacton.

"A 50-year-old man was crossing Uplands Drive when he was in collision with an unknown vehicle and knocked to the ground.

"He was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and is still having treatment.

"The vehicle has been described as a dark coloured car.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident and would also like to talk to anyone with dash cam footage."

Witnesses should call PC Mark Hercules, at Stanway Roads Policing Unit, on 101 quoting incident 1415 of 28/05 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.