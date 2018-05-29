A FATHER died after being stabbed twice by a fellow drug user with a large knife, a court heard.

John Comer, 46, from Clacton, was found with stab wounds to his chest and stomach in Barker Close, Lawford, at about 5.15am on December 1.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died later that day from his injuries.

Patrick Chandler, 44, of no fixed address, denied murder when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said the people at the centre of the case live on the fringes of society and rely on drugs.

Mr Clark said Mr Comer had been at the flat of his on-off girlfriend Stevie Titler in Bendalls Court with Chandler and acquaintance Robert Daisley.

He said Mr Comer left under the influence of a substance after “obsessively” talking about cannabis which had been growing at a local property.

The court was told Miss Titler was “out of it on pills” but the three men left the flat to look for the property.

Mr Clark said Mr Comer “spoke about going to help himself to that cannabis” despite the others saying it was no longer there.

Mr Clark said Chandler claimed he only walked with Mr Comer for 50ft before returning to the flat.

But he added: “Robert Daisley confirms the three of them left together and remained together until he parted from the other two.”

Mr Daisley left the pair on the pretence of getting a crowbar, but returned claiming he couldn’t access his parents’ property to get it.

He then left the pair to return to Miss Titler’s flat, the court heard.

Mr Clark said dark CCTV images showed Mr Comer laying in Barker Close at 2.15am with a man wearing a jacket with a reflective strip standing above him.

He claimed the “distinctive” jacket belonged to Chandler and was seen on CCTV across the town.

He added Chandler had got lost following the stabbing and the reflective strip has been used to track his route across the town after he stole a bike and made his way back to the flat.

Mr Clarke said the murder weapon - a large knife - was recovered from the scene in two parts.

He added Mr Daisley was woken by Chandler after he returned to flat and he was in a “psychotic rage” because the electricity had gone out.

He threatened to kill Mr Daisley, who calmed him down by restoring the electricity.

Police arrested Chandler at the property later that morning.

Mr Clark said DNA from Mr Comer was found on the defendant’s footwear and clothing.

He added: “The motive for Patrick Chandler to stab John Comer is fairly unclear.

“People who misuse drugs can behave unpredictably and irrationally.”

The trial continues.