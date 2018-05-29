A WOMAN who died suddenly after collapsing at a holiday park has been described as “wonderful” by her friends.

Amy Skilbeck, 37, died at the Haven Orchards Holiday Park, by Point Clear Bay in St Osyth, on Sunday night.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 8.10pm after Amy became ill.

The air ambulance was also called, but sadly Amy died at the scene.

Family friend Bill Cunningham, who has been friends with Amy’s dad for a number of years, said the family still did not know what caused her tragic death.

He said: “She was like a daughter to me, she just collapsed and died.

“We don’t know how she died, we just wanted to set the story straight.

“It was her dad, Billy, who found her.

“She had come down here to start a new life.”

The police are not treating Amy’s death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Orchards Holiday Village said it was a sad incident and said their thoughts were with Amy’s family.

Mr Cunningham said Amy had moved from London, and was in the process of finding a new job so she could start a new life in St Osyth.

He said she had heard some promising feedback from potential employers.

She collapsed in her caravan but despite the best efforts from paramedics, she could not be saved.

Mr Cunningham added: “She was living there on her own, her dad was thinking of moving down here with her and they were in the process of looking around.

“I have known the family for years as I went to school with her dad.

“She was a wonderful girl, this was the happiest I had seen her for a long while since she had moved from London.”

The family wanted to stress the cause of death is not yet known.

More details are due to be released at the inquest into Amy’s death but a date has not yet been confirmed.

