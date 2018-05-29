CLACTON'S MP joined Colchester Samaritans as they visited the coast to offer support.

The Samaritans take their information van to Clacton regularly each month.

Giles Watling, the town's MP, has taken an interest in the group's work and went along with the team to see how they help others.

Jean Bateman, one of the Samaritans, said: "Colchester Samaritans were delighted when Giles Watling visited them and their 'Sam’s Van' in Clacton Square.

"He was very interested to hear the Samaritans park there for the first three Thursdays in every month between 10am and noon.

"Giles saw the van acts as a pop-up Samaritan branch as it has been adapted to accommodate a listening area, in which local people can talk to a trained Samaritan about whatever is bothering them.

"Giles talked to the volunteers at length about what they thought were the needs of the local community and observed them talking to people both inside and outside the van."

As of June 2 the Samaritan Van will be at Walton Market between 10am and noon every last Thursday of the month.