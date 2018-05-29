BANK Holiday Monday saw Essex's only remaining outdoor lido reach full capacity within an hour-and-a-half of opening.

The huge turnout of 300 eager swimmers before 11.30am is fingers crossed, a sign of what will be a successful summer at the pool.

One of the first to use the revamped lido was Brightlingsea girl Jessie Barrett, 15, who said the water temperature was just right and praised the revamped changing rooms.

Guest of honour Joyce Withers, 88, first visited the lido when she was seven-years-old.

She wrote an inspiring letter to volunteers when morale was a bit low, telling them about her pool adventures as a youngster.

Her niece, Glenda Snow, said: “This is so lovely to have put the effort in to make it like this.

"All we need now is some good weather."

Cinque Port Mayor Deputy Mike Holding, officially opened the lido, joined by Lady Deputy Christine Cudby, and several Brightlingsea town councillors.

The town council took over the running of the pool from Tendring District Council when it was under threat.

Mr Holding said: “I haven’t seen the pool look so good in years.

"Thanks to hard-working and determined people from Brightlingsea the pool has been kept open, which isn't an easy task considering the maintenance issues of an old pool.

"From the new changing rooms to the paintwork, the attention to detail is splendid.

"I'd like to thank all concerned with getting the pool looking as lovely as it does.”

Town councillor Mick Barry, the driving force behind the lido plans coming together, called the project a "labour of love".

He added: "But we got there in the end after three months of real hard graft. There have been so many people who have done so much for us, for so little. Thanks to them all.”

Colleague Graham Steady, a co-ordinator for open spaces at the council, said: "When we first thought of this project the phrase came to me from Barack Obama - yes we can.

"We formulated the plans, the marvellous volunteers turned up and the plans have come to fruition.

"So I think we can change that strap line from 'Yes we can’ to ‘Yes we have’ and on behalf of all the community, no thanks are enough for what has been achieved in such a short period of time."

Volunteers and lifeguards are needed for the summer season. Email brightlingsealido@gmail.com to enquire.

