A MAN has been taken to hospital after being attacked in his home during an aggravated burglary.

The victim, a man in his 30s, told police he was ambushed by two men carrying what he described as a hammer and pair of pliers.

They then left the property in Essex Avenue, Jaywick, in the direction of Humber Avenue.

The intruders broke in just before 5.40am this morning.

The occupant was later taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Police are looking for two men, one white and one described as mixed-race, both aged in their 40s.

The white male wore a blue t-shirt, jeans and white trainers while the other had on black jogging bottoms and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information or who lives in the area and has CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to come forward.

Call 101 and ask for DS Dan Jeffries at Clacton CID, quoting reference number 229 of 28/05.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by clicking here.