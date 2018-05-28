A WOMAN has tragically died at a holiday park.

Emergency services were called to Haven Orchards Holiday Park by Point Clear Bay on Sunday evening.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 8.10pm to reports of a woman who had taken ill.

The air ambulance was also called.

An Essex police spokesman said: “We received a call from ambulance staff.

“They reported a woman had become unwell at Orchards Holiday Village in Point Clear.

“Sadly, despite the best effort of paramedics, she died at the scene.”

The police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Orchards Holiday Village said: “Emergency services were called to the park on Sunday evening after a holidaymaker fell ill in her caravan.

“Sadly, the holidaymaker passed away despite the efforts of medics.

“This is a very sad incident and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”