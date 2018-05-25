VISITORS to Walton's Naze Centre can travel back in time to the Forties at a special event being held this weekend.

Last year's Back to the Forties weekend was so successful that the centre is doing it all over again.

There will be a Home Guard Camp with demonstrations including how unexploded bombs were defused.

Inside the centre on Saturday there are two presentations about what life was like in the home this along with a display of war-time memorabilia.

There will also be a indoor display of small armaments along with a history walk to explain the military role played by the Naze.

On the Sunday the mood swings to how people relaxed and entertained themselves, with two dancing displays by the Ballyhoo Hoppers accompanied by Swing D’Oeuf, giving people the chance to join in dancing the jive, Lambeth Walk and the stroll, while talented sister trio the Hunnies sing the songs that kept Britain going in its darkest days.

A spokesman said: "This will not just be about the military conflict but how people at home coped with every day life during such hard times with stories about the Naze’s part during the war and what entertainment was available during the Forties with dancing and singing."

The free event is on Saturday and Sunday.

A donation is required for the history walk. There will also be a special afternoon tea which must be booked in advance on 01255 679379.