THE organisers of a motorsport rally held on the country roads of Tending last month have confirmed plans to return next year.

April's Corbeau Seats Rally was England's first closed road stage rally and attracted more than 100 competitors and thousands of motorsports fans.

Chelmsford Motor Club, which staged the event, was "delighted" with the reaction from the teams and the public.

They now plan to hold it again next year on April 28.

Event director Tony Clements said: “Our first closed road event received a great response from the rally crews and most strikingly from the people of Tending and Clacton who enjoyed a family friendly day out in the sunshine.

"We’re delighted to be planning the next event and to share the date now to help people plan well ahead.”

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said the rally had been a "huge success" and he was "excited" to hear it is coming back for a second year.

“As well as encouraging some 6,000 spectators, plus all those involved in the event, to come to Tendring, coverage of the rally provided a fantastic advert for our wonderful district," he said.

"This undoubtedly provided an economic boost to the area, not least in the tourism sector on what would usually be a quieter weekend, so we would encourage that to happen again."

Some residents living near the routes where the different stages took place and at rally HQ on Clacton seafront, have criticised the disruption it caused.

Mr Stock said the council would listen to people's concerns when planning next year's event.