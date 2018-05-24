THE police officer who investigated a now elderly sex offender wants victims to know it is never too late to seek justice.

Detective Constable Siobhan Murphy, of Essex police, helped bring Dennis Bullard, 73, to justice, decades after his abused two young girls.

The dad-of-two from Wivenhoe was jailed for ten years yesterday for ten counts of sexual assault against children under 13.

Det Cons Murphy said: "The result goes to show it is never too late for victims to come forward.

“Bullard’s actions deeply affected the lives of two young children, and have continued to have a profound impact since.

“His crimes targeted some of the most vulnerable members of society and trapped them in feelings of self-doubt, worthlessness and confusion, at a time when they should have been children without a care in the world.

“No one should ever have to experience the physical or psychological pain Bullard put his victims through.

"I'm humbled by their dignity throughout this difficult investigation, and hope that yesterday's sentence offers them some peace and the chance to start healing.”

Officers were called in February last year following the allegations were made against Bullard and he was questioned a short time after.

It emerged in court that even after confessing to some of the assaults, Bullard told cops some of the sexual touching may have been "accidental" before acknowledging they were for his own sexual gratification, prosecutor Stephen Rose said.

A spokesman for the NSPCC in the East of England said: “Bullard’s crimes have finally caught up with him thanks to the bravery of the victims he sickeningly abused when they were vulnerable young girls.

“It is vital children are able to recognise and report abuse, which is why the NSPCC spoke to more than 50,000 primary school children in Essex last year as part of its Speak Out Stay Safe service."

Adult survivors of non-recent abuse can contact the NSPCC helpline for support.

Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by clicking here.

To read the full story, click here.



READ MORE: DANGEROUS EX-FOSTER CARER JAILED FOR 18 YEARS