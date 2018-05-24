DRIVERS are being warned of potential traffic chaos as the A12 is set to close overnight... for four months.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on the A12, between the junction near Playgolf Colchester and the A120 at Ardleigh, will be closed for roadworks between 8pm and 6am every day except Sundays.

Engineers have warned the disruption, which will start on Monday, will run until late September.

Both lanes southbound between the same junctions will also be closed from Monday until September 22 from 8pm until 6am.

It means the whole of the A12 at Colchester will be blocked.

Roadworks are also planned for further along the A12 on the northbound track between the A120 at Copford and the junction with the A120 at Ardleigh.

All lanes will be closed from 8pm until 6am from Monday until September 22.

The works are being carried out by Highways England, who are calling the works the Motts Bridge Refurbishment.

A spokesman said: “Our contractors Osbourne’s will be replacing expansion joints on the Motts Bridge which carries the A12 north and southbound carriageways over the Spring Lane eastbound exit slip road.

“The work expects to be finished by the end of September.”

The bridge was damaged over the winter and engineers say maintenance cannot wait any longer.

Essex county and Colchester borough councillor Sue Lissimore (Con) said: “Structural engineers will replace the bridge deck expansion joints, localised renewal of water-proofing, full resurfacing, road marking renewal and replacement of reflective studs.

“Drainage maintenance and repainting of the steelwork will also take place while the A12 is closed.

“To complete this work safely and minimise disruption to the travelling public, the work will be done overnight.”

Signposted diversions will be in place and traffic will be routed away from the A12 via the A133, the Avenue of Remembrance.

Martin Goss (Lib Dem), Colchester cabinet member responsible for infrastructure, said: “There is never a good time for closures but these works need to happen or there could be fatal consequences.

“It’s going to be an inconvenience, but the repairs need doing. I hope the works are completed on time, as quickly as possible.”

David Burch, from the Essex Chamber of Commerce said there could be a potential effect on businesses. He said: “We recognise work has to be carried out to keep the road in a satisfactory condition but we would have concerns about the possibility of roadworks overrunning and the impact it will have on traffic movement. There is real potential for delays.” Visit www.trafficengland.com.