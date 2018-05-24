RESIDENTS in Tendring are being reminded that their refuse and recycling will be collected a day later following bank holiday.

Collections which are normally taken on a Monday will be collected on Tuesday, and so on throughout the week.

Friday homes will have their waste collected on Saturday, June 2.

Residents are asked by Tendring Council not to put their refuse and recycling out earlier but make sure it is placed at the boundary of their property by 7am on the right collection day.

Collections return to normal the week commencing Monday, June 4.