FAMILIES and youngsters are revving up for a bank holiday and half-term break filled with fun activities.

Clacton Pier is kicking off the long weekend with four performances from James Magic on Saturday followed by three children’s entertainment shows on Sunday.

There will also be three more from Bubbles on Monday.

Singer Tracey Moorehouse will be belting out her songs outside the Boardwalk from 1pm until 4pm on Saturday with Lee Kamara taking over from 6pm until 10pm.

On Sunday Stevie Richie will take to the stage from 1pm until 4pm and semi-acoustic band SMC will perform from 6pm until 10pm.

On Monday Tony Meloy is appearing from 1pm until 4pm.

To close the weekend their will be a spectacular firework display going off around 9pm on Sunday.

However, a number of activities will be going on throughout the school holidays as James Magic will be sticking around for a musical performance alongside Dean Ferris on Monday from 1pm until 4pm.

Trevor Cline, with his comedy and balloons is booked for Wednesday and Jakob Deist will take to the stage during the afternoon.

Finally on Thursday Katie's Music Club will head to the pier alongside Mel Cripps from 1pm until 4pm.

Pier spokesman Ewelina Majewska said that the Pier is looking forward to a busy week.

"The early May Bank Holiday was a huge success and the busiest we have experienced at that time of year," she said.

"Fingers crossed we can repeat that over the next few days."