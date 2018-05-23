A SELF-CONFESSED woman-beater assaulted a teenager and told her he would “make her life hell”.

Connor Lewarne, 21, told his victim she deserved to be “beaten black and blue.”

In a first confrontation at Walton Pier in December, Lewarne spat at the girl and punched her in the stomach.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard Lewarne confronted her again at a friend’s address, threatening the friend and launching five kicks at her front door.

In January, the victim had left her address to take out the rubbish when Lewarne “appeared out of nowhere.”

Ashley Petchey, prosecuting, said: “The defendant came out of nowhere. He kicked her left knee and said ‘You are lucky I don’t smash your face in too’.”

Later that month, the victim received a phone call from an unrecognised number.

Mr Petchey said: “The defendant spoke to her and stated he would attend the address and smash her head in.

“Within minutes she heard a banging at the address and realised the defendant had arrived.

“He kicked the door with force, causing the paneling to come away from the unit.”

Lewarne entered the property and aggressively approached the victim, but fled when he noticed she was on the phone to the police.

His kick caused between £600 and £1,000 in damage to the door.

Lewarne, of Walton Road, Walton, admitted three counts of assault by beating, one count of using threatening words or behaviour, two counts of using violence to secure entry to a premises and one count of causing criminal damage.

The court heard following an assault Lewarne texted the girl and apologised.

Mr Petchey said: “The defendant apologised.

“She wrote back to say ‘You just shouldn’t do it in the first place’.

“He replied ‘I know, I am a girl beater’.”

Magistrates adjourned mitigation and sentencing in the case until June 6, to allow for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

Lewarne was released on conditional bail.