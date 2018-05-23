POLICE have seized a collection of foreign notes and coins after arresting a suspected burglar in Clacton.

The money comes from a range of countries, including the USA, Hong Kong, Fiji, Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates, India, Czech Republic, Singapore and Cayman Islands.

The collection also includes old French, Dutch and English coins.

Police believe they belong to a coin collector and are trying to find out where they were taken from.

Barry Smith, 38, of Langham Drive, Clacton, was arrested on April 30, and charged with burglary following a reported break-in at a home in St Osyth Road, between 8.15am and 3.10pm that day.

He has been remanded to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 29.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Hollie Hughes at Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.