A CYCLIST needed hospital treatment after his bike was involved in a collision with a police car which had been following him.

Police say the man - aged in his 50s - suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened in Low Road, Dovercourt.

It took place just before 5pm on Sunday, May 13.

Details have only just been released.

A police spokesman said: "A concern for welfare had been raised for the cyclist earlier in the evening, leading to officers in the police car to follow his movements.

"The car was not on an emergency response run."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident is being urged to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.