ALMOST £1 million is set to be invested to make custody suites safer for prisoners.

The cash will be spent by Essex Police on improvement works at Colchester, Clacton and Harlow police stations - the force’s oldest and most high risk custody suites.

An inspection last year by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found the three cell areas in the stations had a large number of ligature points and risks.

Essex police, fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst has agreed to allocate £643,000 of capital investment and £261,000 in one-off revenue costs to make the improvements.

A report by interim head of estates Patrick Duffy said: “The proposal is to undertake remedial works which address the issues identified by HMICFRS and deliver significant safety improvements without the need for costly full refurbishments.

“The works contained within the proposal include the replacement of cell doors and ventilation grilles, the removal of half-height walls where they exist in cells, the application of anti-pick resin to replace exiting mastic and improvements to medical rooms to improve infection control.

“The proposal is to undertake works in a phased manner, with works undertaken on one custody suite at a time to reduce the burden on placed on other custody suites and operational resources around the county from custody closures.”

An independent investigation was launched after a man had three finger tips severed in the Colchester cells in 2015.

It is alleged he was holding onto the toilet bowl while up to six officers tried to restrain him. Three finger tips on his left hand were cut off and left on the floor.

The investigation finished last year but a report has not yet been publicised.