PLANS for a new two-storey detached home in Ashlyns Road, Frinton, have been recommend for approval by planning officers.

The plans for the four-bedroom home will go before Tendring Council’s planning committee on May 30 after being called in by Frinton councillor Nick Turner.

Mr Turner said the site is a major part of the Frinton Conservation Area and the Avenues area of special character.

A report by planning officers says the new home will not harm the conservation area.