CONTROVERSIAL plans to demolish a historic cottage in Brightlingsea are set to go before planners.

A couple want to demolish Marsh Farm Cottage, in Stoney Lane and replace it with a larger home.

The application will go before Tendring Council’s planning committee after being highlighted by ward councillor Jayne Chapman, who is concerned about the loss of the historic building and the negative impact of its replacement upon the surrounding area.

Planning officers, who recommended the plans for approval, say the proposal will not harm the character of the countryside location or the neighbouring listed Marsh Farm House.

Brightlingsea Town Council also objected to the plans.

Tendring Council received eight letters objecting to the application, including that the property dates back to the 1880s and incorporates an original shepherd’s hut.

A decision will be made on Wednesday.