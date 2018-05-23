A FARMING family wants to build a new cafe and restaurant selling local produce next to a garden centre in Clacton.

Smith Farms has applied to build the 290sq m building on a vacant part of Clacton Garden Centre in St John’s Road.

Plans say the farmers want to diversify, while supporting the rural community.

The site was known as Bluehouse Farm, where a small dairy was run by the Smiths until the buildings were converted into a garden centre in 1969.

A report says the new Bluehouse Cafe is intended to enhance the existing garden centre.

It added: “With threats to farm profitability due to Brexit, the ambition is to increase financial robustness of a traditional local farm business by having outlets to sell produce direct to the customer, and to add value through premiums obtained through local food provenance.

A decision on the outline plans for the cafe will be made by Tendring Council by July 6.