A FIREFIGHTER is set to tackle a gruelling 100km run from London to Brighton to raise money for a youngster with congenital muscular dystrophy.

Dean Woodburn, 45, is taking on the challenge to raise money for Stanley Newman and the Muscular Dystrophy UK charity.

Little Stanley, six, suffers from a rare form of the progressive muscle-wasting condition which is gradually weakening him.

Dean has known Stanley and his family for 25 years as he works with Stanley’s dad, Rob, on the same watch at Clacton fire station.

Dean sets off from Richmond, London, on Saturday before pounding the pavements to his final destination on Brighton seafront.

Dean says the distance – the equivalent of two and a half marathons – will take him about 15 hours to complete.

“Stanley is a brave young boy who has a rare muscle disorder but with medical treatment and physiotherapy he has been able to do a lot more than was expected,” he said.

“He’s been through various operations and still has more to come – that’s the reason why this charity is so close to my heart.

“All the firefighters have been sponsoring me and I have known Rob and his family for about 25 years. I only started collecting over the past few weeks but I would like to raise £1,000.

“I haven’t done hardly any training but it’s all about raising the money for Stanley.”

Rob, 43, of Clacton, said the money Dean raises will go towards Stanley’s Oasis - a state-of-the-art accessible garden with a therapy room and hydrotherapy tub. To donate visit justgiving.com and search for ‘Dean Woodburn’ or ‘Stanley’s Oasis’.