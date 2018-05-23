TRIBUTES have been paid to a town stalwart and former councillor who has died, aged 82.

Anthony Sargent, who was born in Carrs Road, Clacton, on July 5, 1935, died at Colchester Hospital on April 29 following a short illness.

Tony was raised by his grandmother and went the St Osyth Road Primary School and Pathfields Secondary Modern.

He had a passion for sport and ran for the school and the county before joining the Army.

Tony met Gwyneth, his wife of 62 years, at Clacton Youth Centre, and soon after he joined the Army cadets, aged 17.

He joined V 1st Battalion of the Royal Norfolk, enlisting for three years where he also continued his passion for sport.

Tony became a sergeant and a physical training instructor and served in Ceylon, Aden, Hong Kong and Cyprus.

During his time in the Army he continued with his passion for boxing, having 114 fights in total and winning 112.

He was discharged in 1956 before marrying Gwyneth and starting a family.

Tony became the trainer of Clacton Youth Centre Football Team and was commanding officer of the Clacton Army Cadets and later Clacton Sea Cadets for 28 years, for which he raised funds to build a unit in Windsor Avenue.

Tony's sons Wayne and Lloyd said: "His infectious desire to do good and help others meant he was supported in the completion of the building by a small group of builders, businessmen and the Clacton Carnival Association.

"He was also instrumental in the building of the boating station, which was on the Clacton seafront next to the Toby Carvery, formally the Martello Inn.

"He just loved being around people, offering advice, showing respect and inspiring people in so many ways.

"He had the time of day for anybody who crossed his path and you could not pass him without a smile and a hello."

Tony later became involved in Clacton Town FC, assisting their manager and looking after the physiotherapy for the team.

He also ran the supporters' club, which inspired him to buy the New Avenue Club in Clacton, which he expanded during his years in charge.

After his retirement, Tony became a Labour and Co-op councillor for the Rush Green ward..

Wayne added: "It was often said that he was like a stick of rock with the words Clacton-on-Sea written right the way through him. It was his town.

"He never neglecting his family, and would spend a lot of time with us, as well as his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"He will be sadly missed."

Tony leaves his wife Gwyneth, sons Lloyd and Wayne, daughters-in-law Carrole and Jane and his grandchildren and great Grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at Weeley Crematorium on June 1 at 12.30pm and a wake will take place afterwards at Clacton Sea Cadets.