SPORTY pupils were offered the unique opportunity to spend the morning with an Olympic athlete.

Youngsters at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, in Clacton, welcomed national judo star Szandra Szogedi last Friday as part of their Sports for Champions event.

The presentation-based event taught the children about the Japanese sport and the school say they were are very fortunate to have the Hungarian judoka joining them as she has represented Hungary and Ghana at an international level.

Students from Tendring Technology College, who also are members of the Walton Judo Club, also joined the event along with coach Mark Salter.

The children also took part in a sponsored fitness circuit in which they were encouraged to do a number of exercises.

Teacher Dariusz Lesniewski said: “The whole morning was a fantastic experience for all the children.

“They were very excited to meet an Olympian and really enjoyed the presentation given by Walton Judo Club. All the athletes were a great inspiration to all the children

“The children enjoyed raising money to help young athletes with international potential to fulfil their dreams.

“Athletes incur major costs and this charity helps young athletes get all the training they need.”